Will cut hands if anyone points finger at Modi, says BJP Leader

Apr 25, 2019, 06:27 am IST
The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections are underway and political campaigning is on full swing in states and seats where polling is yet to take place. Despite the Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct in place and media reporting extensively on the polls and campaigns, political leaders are still using derogatory, threatening and undemocratic language in rallies. The latest name to join the infamous list is Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti.

The leader allegedly said at a public rally in Mandi that, “”If someone raises a finger towards Modiji, we will cut his arms”. The remark is now getting widely discussed and reported.

 

