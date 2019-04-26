KeralaLatest News

A Facebook post about mistakes in ‘Voter ID card’ goes viral

Apr 26, 2019, 07:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

A Facebook post highlighting the mistake in Voter ID card has become viral on social media. Ajayakumar, a native of Thiruvananthapuram has shared a Facebook post about the mistake in his election id card. Ajaya Kumar who applied for a voter id card got his new card just before the election day. But he noticed the mistake in the card as he reached the polling station for voting.

Read Full Facebook Post:

?????????? ???? ???????? ????????? ???????????? ????? ?????? ?????? ??? ????? ?????? ??????….?????? ???????????????? ?…

Gepostet von Ajoy Kumar am Dienstag, 23. April 2019

