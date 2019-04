In Badminton, India’s top players Saina Nehwal, P.V. Sindhu and Sameer Verma have been knocked out after losing their quarterfinals of the Asia Championships being held in Wuhan, China today.

In the women’s singles, Saina lost 13-21, 23-21, 16-21 to third seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. Sindhu went down 19-21, 9-21 against world number 17 China’s Cai Yanyan. In the men’s singles, Sameer Verma lost 10-21, 12-21 to China’s Shi Yuqi.