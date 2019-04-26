KeralaLatest News

Bindhu Amminni who entered Sabarimala temple writes an open letter to BJP

Apr 26, 2019, 08:14 pm IST
Bindhu Ammini, who was the first women who entered the Sabarimala temple after the Supreme Court verdict has written an open letter to BJP. Bindhu Ammini who is under constant threat from right-wing activists alleged that the BJP workers had spread a fake,  morphed obscene videos of her. She on her social media handle has raised her accusations. She on her Facebook page shared a post on which she claimed that she will fight against BJP in her life.

Read Full Facebook Post:

