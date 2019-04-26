Brazil’s Indigenous people have come forward to protest against Brazil president’s policies. The Indigenous people say the media that they “cannot forget” President Jair Bolsonaro’s policy measures meant to attack native peoples throughout the country.

Indigenous representatives from more than 100 ethnicities are spending encamped in Brasilia to demand the demarcation of their traditional lands by the Brazilian government, as well as increased investment in health, education and other services that are vital for their community. The camp called the Free Land Camp and is located in front of the Indigenous Peoples Memorial in Brazil’s capital city.

Elected with the help of powerful agribusiness and evangelical lobbies, Bolsonaro has vowed to freeze demarcations of new indigenous reserves, revoke the protected status of others, and free up commercial farming and mining on others such as the landmark Yanomami territory.

Indigenous leaders are incensed by the Bolsonaro government’s decision to transfer responsibility for demarcation of indigenous reserves to Brazil’s agriculture ministry, which is controlled by members of a powerful farming lobby that has long opposed indigenous land rights.

The Indigenous peoples in the American country are still struggling for access to land, basic civil rights and survival of their culture. Despite certain policy progress and some rights advancements within Brazil, Indigenous people there still live in alarmingly precarious and impoverished situations.