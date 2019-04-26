CPI leader Pannian Ravindran’s son share a Facebook post praising Rahul Gandhi

Senior CPI leader Pannian Ravindran’s son Roopesh’s Facebook post praising Congress President Rahul Gandhi has become viral in social media. The Facebook post stirred controversy and the Roopesh later removed the post from his Facebook page.

His Facebook post begin with a title Lesson – 1 Rahul. In the post he says that Rahul is an example for even left leaders. Rahul who was born in a rich family is always keep distance with the affluent but even the left leaders who were born poor wants to be friend with the rich.

’(The Facebook post is no longer available. Either it may be removed or the privacy settings may have changed.)