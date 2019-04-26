GALLERY; Did 43 year old Malika Arora had a date with 33 year old Arjun Kapoor on Maldives; find yourself from these pictures

Malaika Arora’s latest underwater bikini pictures are all setting the internet on fire. The hot diva of Bollywood now has shared her bikini pictures in Instagram. Malaika has been enjoying her vacation in Maldives.

The Bollywood fame has captioned her snap ” The stillness. The calm…… it’s meditative #Indianocean#mermaid#mytime.”

In the picture the Malaika ‘s hot water new avatar is now making her fans crazy. Maybe because of her fast swimming skills the fans must have started considering her “mermaid”.

Amidst all, this picture again creating one question in fans’ mind that is who clicked this picture. Well, if the reports to be believed, the photographer can be none other than her rumored boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Though the duo has not confirmed their relationship their Instagram pictures, give a hint about the same.

Meanwhile, as per reports, the 43-years-old Malaika has been dating 33-years-old Arjun Kapoor for a while now. The lovebirds have spotted together many times at various places.

