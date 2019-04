The stunning daughter Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh, Sara is the next big thing in Bollywood. After impressing one and sundry with her maiden act in Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kedarnath’ opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the newbie went on to star in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Simmba’ starring Ranveer Singh in lead.

This time the gorgeous face ditched her luxury car and was seen enjoying her autorickshaw ride along with a friend.