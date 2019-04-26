LDF will win Kollam seat by a majority of 60,000 votes

The LDF election steering committee claimed that the LDF candidate K.N.Balagopal will win from Kollam Lok Sabha constituency by a majority of around 60,000 votes. The LDF committee after the poll review informed this. The Steering committee reviewed the data given by LDF booth level committees after the poll.

The LDf will get 4,55,000 votes and UDF will get 3,95,000 and BJP will get around 80,000 votes. The LDF also claimed that they will get lead in all assembly constituency except Chavara. In Chavara the UDF will get around 5000 votes majority. LDF will get a majority of But in other assembly constituencies, the LDF will get lead. LDF will get a majority of 13,000 votes in Kundara, In Iravipuram 6000, Chathannoor 14,000, Chadayamangalm 15,000, Punalur 15,000 and in Kollam 6000.

The LDF hopes that the disciplined work of LDF and the consolidation of minority votes, Ezhava and Dalit votes will certainly benefit LDF.