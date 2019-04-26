Modi lists Rs 2.5 crore worth assets, MA degree from Gujarat University in his election affidavit

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that the has 2.5 crore worth assets with him. The assets include a residential plot situated in the Gujarat’s Gandhinagar another fixed deposit of 1.27 crore and rupees 38,750 rupees in his hand.

The information is reported from his affidavit that has been filed with the Election Commission on Friday.

Modi has declared Jashodaben as his wife and asserted that he has been graduated from the Gujarat University excelling in MA degree in 1983.

He has declared movable assets worth Rs 1.41 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 1.1 crore.

The prime minister has invested Rs 20,000 in tax saving infra bonds, Rs 7.61 lakh in National Saving Certificate (NSC) and another Rs 1.9 lakh in LIC policies.

Modi has four gold rings, weighing 45 grams, valued at Rs 1.13 lakh.

The property details were disclosed as it was mandatory for filing the nomination papers.

Narendra Modi who is contesting from Varanasi parliamentary constituency had disclosed total assets of Rs 1.65 crore in 2014.