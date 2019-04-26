Latest NewsNEWS

These high-end luxury cars from Nirav Modi is going under the hammer

Apr 26, 2019, 08:29 pm IST
The main accused in the Punjab Natinal bank Fraud case Neerav Modi owned several high-end luxury cars while they were in India. Now the Enforcement Directorate has decided to auction his luxuary cars belonging to fugitive out law.

The luxury cars included a silver Rolls Royce with a reserve price of Rs 1,33,00,000

There was also a Porsche worth Rs 54,60,000.

A Mercedes Benz had a reserve price of Rs 14,00,000

The list also included two Honda Brio, Toyota Innova, Honda CRV, Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Superb Elegance, a BMW, Toyota Corolla Altis and Toyota Innova Crysta.

