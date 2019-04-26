US-led 2017 blitz on Syria’s Raqa killed 1,600 civilians

Amnesty International and the Airwars monitoring group on Thursday reported that Intensive US-led coalition bombardment on the Syrian city of Raqa has killed more than 1,600 civilians over four months in 2017. The agencies said that the coalition has admitted to around 10% of those deaths.

In mid-2017, Raqa had been the de facto Syria capital of the Islamic State group’s cross-border caliphate for three years and the US-led coalition launched a military campaign to crush the jihadists in their main remaining hub.