45 people have been died in UAE due to abuse of medical drugs

Around 45 people have been died in UAE due to misuse of medical drugs. Brigadier Saeed Al Suwaidi, director general of the Anti-Drug Federal Directorate-General at the Ministry of Interior informed this.

While addressing the third Emirates International Conference on Falsified and Substandard Medical Products, he informed that the number of deaths from the usage of medical drugs was highest in 2013 at 27. In 2017, there were 13 cases and in 2018 there were five cases.

He said the ministry was working with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) to control the entry of substandard medicines into the country.

The biggest haul of controlled medicines being smuggled into the UAE from an Asian country was in 2017 weighing 52,809kg. In 2016, the authorities identified a haul of 1,430 kg and in 2018, 4,413kg of medicines were caught while being smuggled.