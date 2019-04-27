Arjuna Award: BCCI recommends four cricketers

The BCCI on Saturday recommended cricketers Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Poonam Yadav for the Arjuna award. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators in New Delhi.

25-year-old Bumrah is currently playing in the IPL for Mumbai Indians. He is a regular across all three formats of cricket for the country. He will be spearheading India’s campaign in the upcoming World Cup in the UK.

Pacer Shami has been a crucial cog in the Indian bowling set up. All-rounder Jadeja has also made a comeback in the limited overs team and has been named in the 15-member squad for the World Cup.

The 27-year-old leg-spinner, Poonam, is the fourth name to be nominated for the coveted award. She has picked up 63 wickets from 41 ODIs and 74 wickets from 54 T20 games.