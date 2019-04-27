Latest NewsSports

Arjuna Award: BCCI recommends four cricketers

Apr 27, 2019, 08:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

The BCCI on Saturday recommended cricketers Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Poonam Yadav for the Arjuna award. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators in New Delhi.

25-year-old Bumrah is currently playing in the IPL for Mumbai Indians. He is a regular across all three formats of cricket for the country. He will be spearheading India’s campaign in the upcoming World Cup in the UK.

Pacer Shami has been a crucial cog in the Indian bowling set up. All-rounder Jadeja has also made a comeback in the limited overs team and has been named in the 15-member squad for the World Cup.

The 27-year-old leg-spinner, Poonam, is the fourth name to be nominated for the coveted award. She has picked up 63 wickets from 41 ODIs and 74 wickets from 54 T20 games.

Tags

Related Articles

COA Chief Vinod Rai Says BCCI Still Seeking International Ban on Pakistan

Mar 8, 2019, 07:02 am IST
national heritage

Red Fort sold or adopted? Oppositions raises voice on ‘Adopt A heritage’ plan

Apr 29, 2018, 11:41 am IST

Pakistan-based terror outfits plan ‘seaborne jihad’ against India

Jan 2, 2019, 05:37 pm IST

‘SHIKANDI! Why Do You live’ ; but this teasing never beats down his self confidence

Dec 12, 2018, 11:52 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close