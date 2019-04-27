Latest NewsIndia

Bus falls into gorge ; 8 Killed,Several injured

Apr 27, 2019, 10:22 pm IST
A private bus fell into a gorge, leading to the death of eight persons in Himachal Pradesh. The bus was on the Dalhousie-Pathankot route, reported news agency ANI.
The bus fell into the gorge at Panchpula in Banikhet, around 6 kilometres away from Dalhousie, a popular tourist destination.

It was not immediately clear what led to the accident.

A police team from Dalhousie led by a top official reached the spot to conduct an investigation into the accident, according to ANI.

The distance between Dalhousie and Pathankot is 85 kilometres.

