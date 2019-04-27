Cyclone Fani : Meteorological Department issued warning

The India Meteorological Department station, based in Thiruvananthapuram, issued warnings for fishermen and the general public about a possible cyclonic storm in the next few days heading towards the coast of Tamil Nadu.

“A low-pressure area has formed today morning over east equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal and now lies as a well-marked low-pressure area in the same region. It is very likely to intensify into a depression during next 24 hours over east Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal,” a weather bulletin said.

Several districts of Kerala have been seeing, over the past week, thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds towards the later part of the day. The rain has been attributed to a confluence zone passing through Kerala and Tamil Nadu with moisture available from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, Skymet Weather reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued the alert for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry that a cyclone would hit the coastal areas on April 30 triggering heavy rainfall during the subsequent days.

The Meteorological Department has said that the depression formed in the equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression. The system would further intensify into a cyclone named FANI, and move towards the northwesterly direction.