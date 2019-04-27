Latest NewsInternational

Easter attacks : Sri Lanka bans extremists groups NTJ and JMI

Apr 27, 2019, 09:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

Sri Lanka on Saturday banned National Thawheed Jammath (NTJ) and Jamathei Millathu Ibraheem (JMI), the two extremists groups responsible for Easter attacks which took place on April 21.

The decision was taken by the President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena, in terms of powers vested in him as the under Emergency Regulations No.01 of 2019, a statement issued by the President’s media division said.

The Easter Day bomb blasts at three Sri Lankan churches and four hotels killed at least 253 people and wounded more than 500.

Tags

Related Articles

Man Defamed of Fake News awarded $1.2 Million as compensation

Aug 24, 2018, 01:57 pm IST

 Apple acquires London-based creative services and music start-up Platoon

Dec 7, 2018, 07:31 pm IST
ISI

Govt plans to ban non-ISI Helmets

Mar 12, 2018, 11:17 pm IST

Lucknow paints itself in rainbow; queer parade hosted

Feb 12, 2018, 01:31 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close