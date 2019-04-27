Easter attacks : Sri Lanka bans extremists groups NTJ and JMI

Sri Lanka on Saturday banned National Thawheed Jammath (NTJ) and Jamathei Millathu Ibraheem (JMI), the two extremists groups responsible for Easter attacks which took place on April 21.

The decision was taken by the President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena, in terms of powers vested in him as the under Emergency Regulations No.01 of 2019, a statement issued by the President’s media division said.

The Easter Day bomb blasts at three Sri Lankan churches and four hotels killed at least 253 people and wounded more than 500.