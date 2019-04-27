Electricity charges in Kerala will be hiked from next month Electricity charges in Kerala state will be hiked as the election code of conduct is coming to an end.

The KSEB had completed the procedures to hike the charges in January itself. However, the govt didn’t permit in light of the elections.

The Regulatory Commission decided the tariff for four years, up to 2022. KSEB had requested a hike of 8.5 percent in the first two years and 5 percent in the remaining two. But the Regulatory Commission is likely to increase the fair by six percent for four years, which would be a first.

The validity of the present tariff had terminated in March 2017. KSEB submitted a request to Regulatory Commission to hike the charges in October 2018.