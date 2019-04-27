IED blast kills three security personnel

In Pakistan, three security personnel were killed and two others injured following an IED blast at a check post in northwest Pakistan today. The explosives, which were planted close to the check post in Sheva tehsil of North Waziristan District bordering Afghanistan, went off when the levies personnel reported for duty.
