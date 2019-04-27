Latest NewsInternational

IED blast kills three security personnel

Apr 27, 2019
In Pakistan, three security personnel were killed and two others injured following an IED blast at a check post in northwest Pakistan today. The explosives, which were planted close to the check post in Sheva tehsil of North Waziristan District bordering Afghanistan, went off when the levies personnel reported for duty.

