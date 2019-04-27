Latest NewsGulf

Indigo temporarily halts Doha- Thiruvananthapuram service

Apr 27, 2019, 12:06 am IST
Less than a minute

India’s leading private airline IndiGo has decided to temporarily halt direct services from Doha to Thiruvananthapuram and Ahmedabad from May 1, citing ‘commercial viability reasons.

However, the airline’s online bookings to Thiruvananthapuram and Ahmedabad non-stop are open, again from August 1. The airline has already notified passengers who have booked to Thiruvananthapuram and Ahmedabad between May 1 and July 31 about the temporary suspension of services to the two Indian cities.

Tags

Related Articles

You will be surprised to see how attractive and beautiful these Indian female Politicians

Apr 23, 2018, 07:18 am IST

Health Department bans sale of this facial cream in UAE

Jul 30, 2018, 08:19 pm IST

Pakistan suspends TV channels during crackdown on Islamist protest

Nov 25, 2017, 08:27 pm IST

BJP-led government most unsuccessful and disappointing at all levels: Mayawati

May 26, 2018, 04:44 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close