Indigo temporarily halts Doha- Thiruvananthapuram service

India’s leading private airline IndiGo has decided to temporarily halt direct services from Doha to Thiruvananthapuram and Ahmedabad from May 1, citing ‘commercial viability reasons.

However, the airline’s online bookings to Thiruvananthapuram and Ahmedabad non-stop are open, again from August 1. The airline has already notified passengers who have booked to Thiruvananthapuram and Ahmedabad between May 1 and July 31 about the temporary suspension of services to the two Indian cities.