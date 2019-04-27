Latest NewsSports

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indian defeated Chennai Super Kings

Apr 27, 2019, 01:58 am IST
In Indian Premier League Cricket Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Batting first, MI posted a modest target of 155-4 in 20 overs following a superb half-century by Rohit Sharma and some late blitz by Hardik Pandya. Chasing the 156-run on a sticky Chepauk track, CSK lost the plot early on and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. None of the top order batters barring Murali Vijay scored in double-digits as CSK fell short of 46 runs.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians – 155/4 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 67; Mitchell Santner 2-13)
Chennai Super Kings – 109 in 17.4 overs (M Vijay 38; Lasith Malinga 4-37) by 46 runs

