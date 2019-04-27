IPL 2019: Mumbai Indian defeated Chennai Super Kings

In Indian Premier League Cricket Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Batting first, MI posted a modest target of 155-4 in 20 overs following a superb half-century by Rohit Sharma and some late blitz by Hardik Pandya. Chasing the 156-run on a sticky Chepauk track, CSK lost the plot early on and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. None of the top order batters barring Murali Vijay scored in double-digits as CSK fell short of 46 runs.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians – 155/4 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 67; Mitchell Santner 2-13)

Chennai Super Kings – 109 in 17.4 overs (M Vijay 38; Lasith Malinga 4-37) by 46 runs