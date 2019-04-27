Latest NewsSports

ISSF World Cup: Abhishek Verma wins gold, secures Olympic quota

Apr 27, 2019, 08:30 pm IST
Indian shooting player Abhishek Verma secured India’s fifth Olympic quota place by winning the 10m air pistol gold medal at the ISSF World Cup at Beijing, China today. He clinched the top spot with a total score of 242.7.

Russia’s Artem Chernousov took silver with a total of 240.4 points in the eight-man final. Korea’s Seungwoo Han finished with a bronze after shooting 220.0 in the final.

This is India’s fifth 2020 Tokyo Olympic quota after Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela (10m air rifle women), Saurabh Choudhary (10m Air Pistol men) and Divyansh had secured berths in the earlier World Cups and last year’s World Championship.

