Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg 3’ to release on December 20

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s much-awaited film “Dabangg 3” will hit the theatres on December 20.
‘Dabangg 3’ is being directed by Prabhudeva. The film marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in ‘Wanted’. The film, which marks the third instalment in the “Dabangg” franchise, produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production.

Salman Khan announced the release date of the film through his Twitter page.  “Dabangg 3” will see Salman, 53, reprising his role of Robin Hood-like cop Chulbul Pandey and Sonakshi Sinha as his love interest Rajjo.

“Dabangg”, which released in 2010 was directed by Abhinav Kashyap. The second instalment in the franchise was helmed by Arbaaz Khan.

The team recently wrapped the first schedule of the film in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, where the shot for the title song of the movie “Hud hud dabangg”.

