Three men are jailed for 40 years for having sex with animals

Three men have been jailed for up to 41 years for having sex with horses, goats, cows and dogs over a five-year period. Matthew Brubaker, 31, Terry Wallace, 41, and Marc Measnikoff, 34, had sex with 12 animals in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania.

All three were sentenced to 20 to 41 years in state prison with additional probation. Brubaker, Wallace, and Measnikoff were charged with having sexual intercourse with at least nine female horses, a cow, a goat, and dogs.

The suspects pleaded guilty to misdemeanour corruption of minors, 730 misdemeanour counts of sex with animals, and 730 summary counts of cruelty to animals.

Brubaker admitted having sex with every female horse on the farm, as well as a goat, a cow and his dog at least once a day for around four or five years, the police report states. Measnikoff said he had intercourse with the horses several times a week, but not the dogs, according to the report.