Latest NewsInternational

Three men are jailed for 40 years for having sex with animals

Apr 27, 2019, 10:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

Three men have been jailed for up to 41 years for having sex with horses, goats, cows and dogs over a five-year period. Matthew Brubaker, 31, Terry Wallace, 41, and Marc Measnikoff, 34, had sex with 12 animals in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania.

All three were sentenced to 20 to 41 years in state prison with additional probation. Brubaker, Wallace, and Measnikoff were charged with having sexual intercourse with at least nine female horses, a cow, a goat, and dogs.

The suspects pleaded guilty to misdemeanour corruption of minors, 730 misdemeanour counts of sex with animals, and 730 summary counts of cruelty to animals.

Brubaker admitted having sex with every female horse on the farm, as well as a goat, a cow and his dog at least once a day for around four or five years, the police report states.  Measnikoff said he had intercourse with the horses several times a week, but not the dogs, according to the report.

Tags

Related Articles

Railway to start displaying reservation charts, vacant seats online

Feb 28, 2019, 08:54 pm IST
BJP vs TDP

Naidu upset with Modi government; meets BJP & opposition leaders

Apr 4, 2018, 09:30 am IST

Happy News for Travellers: This Airlines air hostesses dress in bikinis – See Photos

Dec 13, 2017, 07:01 pm IST

Modi solely responsible for delay in arrival of Rafale jets,says Rahul Gandhi

Mar 3, 2019, 11:48 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close