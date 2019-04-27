Latest NewsPolitics

Two women Maoists shot dead in a gunfight with security forces

Apr 27, 2019, 06:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

Two women Maoists, including a senior cadre carrying a reward of Rs 16 lakh on her head, were shot dead in a gunfight with security forces in Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The two have been identified as Divisional Committee member and Gatta Dalam commander Ramco alias Kamala Manku Narote, 45, the wife of another top-ranking Maoist leader Bhaskar Narote, and 28-year-old Sheila alias Manu Dasru Dhurva.

Both were wanted for a series of serious offences. Sheila had a reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head.

The gunfight broke out after a Maoist group triggered a landmine blast in the thickly forested hills near Koti village in Bhamragad sub-district this afternoon and later opened fire at security forces.

The team of the C-60 commandos were waiting below the hill while the Maoists were stationed at a vantage point above, but managed to open retaliatory fire and swooped onto the rebels’ hiding place.

They recovered bodies of Narote and Sheila from the bushes in the post-gunfight combing operations and the casualty figures among the rebels may go up. None among the security personnel were injured.

Official sources said that the Maoists had conspired to ambush and eliminate the troopers advancing towards them by triggering the blast and the subsequent firing.

Tags

Related Articles

Congress dragged my mother into cheap politics,they don’t have strength to fight me: PM Narendra Modi

Nov 24, 2018, 03:08 pm IST

In Bollywood, the stage is all for the epic clash between Salman Khan And Aishwarya Rai

Dec 21, 2017, 10:43 pm IST

Police issues warning for social media users

Apr 17, 2019, 06:13 am IST

Ivanka Trump lends personal touch in hand written letter to K.C. Rao

Dec 19, 2017, 04:11 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close