United States Imposing Sanctions on Pakistan. Here is Why

The United States has taken some serious action against Pakistan as it imposed sanctions on the Islamic country after Islamabad refused to take back its citizen deportees and visa over-stayers from America. America also issued a warning that it may withhold visas of Pakistanis, starting from its senior officials.

With this Pakistan has become the latest to join the list of 10 nations that have been imposed with sanctions under a US law according to which countries refusing to take back deportees and visa over-stayers will be denied American visas.

Notably, eight of these countries have been slapped with such visa sanctions under the Trump administration.