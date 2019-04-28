“Fani” the cyclonic storm is expected to further intensify into “severe cyclonic storm” says India Meteorological Department

The deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal developed into the cyclonic storm Fani will get further intensify into a ” severe cyclonic storm”. The information was released by the India Meteorological Department.

According to the Meteorological Department, the Cyclone Fani will reach the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andra Pradesh by the evening of April 30.

According to our assessment, as of today, it will reach near the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu but it is unlikely that will make landfall. It may recurve before reaching the coast. We are monitoring its path,” Mritunjay Mohapatra, Additional Director General of the IMD, said in Delhi.

The storm has been named ‘Fani,’ as suggested by Bangladesh.

Heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over Kerala on April 29 and 30.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at a few places over north coastal Tamil Nadu and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on April 30 and May 1.