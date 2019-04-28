“I felt abandoned by the BJP, but will support the party and PM ” says Kavita Vinod Khanna

The wife of the late actor turned politician Vinod Khanna, Kavita Vinod Khanna asserted that she is feeling abandoned as the Bharatiya Janatha Party is not giving her a ticket to contest from the Gurdaspur seat. The same seat has been won by her husband four times.

Even though she was not given a chance to contest, she has asserted that she will support the party and the PM.

At a press conference on behalf of Vinod Khanna’s second death anniversary, Ms. Khanna has said that she has decided not to contest in the election, but she was confident that she would have won if she contested as an independent candidate.

“I was told ‘you are the candidate’. I prepared the papers but, at the last moment, they announced someone else…I felt so hurt. I understand that the party has a right to decide who the candidate is, but there is a way to do it. I felt abandoned and rejected. I was made to feel absolutely insignificant. Nobody from the party called me to say there is another candidate. I was in Delhi when he joined,” she said.