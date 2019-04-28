WATCH;This live accident video will bring down your trust on Maruthi’s build-quality.

Maruti Suzuki India is the country’s largest automaker there is no further debate in this. But the company has been hearing a lot of trouble over the years and for some time related to is security.

Social media has discussed a lot of videos of two Maruti Suzuki Balenos that were crashed while colliding with an auto and the videos related to the same has gone viral with more number of shares you could imagine.

This time, it is not Baleno or swift who were the victim but was the most favorite Sedan of Maruthi the Ciaz. In an accident that happened in the highway of Tamil Nadu where the Maruthi’s Ciaz was hit by TaTa’s Nexon the ace Sedan car from Maruthi seems to have a total back loss when Nexon leaves no scratches.

The live footage of this visual is getting Viral on the Internet