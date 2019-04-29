KeralaLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Cyclone Fani now located in at 880km from Chennai

Apr 29, 2019, 01:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The Meteorogical Department has now announced that the Cyclonic storm “Fani” has now located at 880 km from Chennai. The officials have asserted that it is not sure whether the it would occur in a landfall in Odisha. The information related to this is released from the Press Information Bureau.

The team has also asserted that the storm is expected to get huge to a severe cyclonic storm the second highest in a five-step gradation of the severity of tropical cyclones.

It is also reported that the wind will have a speed of 145 km per hour.

Firshermen have been given special warning as the storm would be moving to the Bay of Bengal.

