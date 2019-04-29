“Good Will gesture”; Pakistan releases 55 Indian fishermen and five civilians from Karachi’s Malir jail,

Pakistan has asserted that they have released 55 Indian fishermen and five civilians as a part of the “goodwill gesture” between two nations.

Amidst the tension between the two countries after the Pulwama terror attack it is the first peace integrated move from the Paksitan.

The Indian fishermen and citizens, arrested in Pakistan, were released from Karachi’s Malir jail, reported the prominent news portal.

The released prisoners were taken to the Karachi Cantonment Railway Station under heavy security, where they boarded the Business Express for Lahore, the report said. As a goodwill gesture amid tension with India, Pakistan had announced to release 360 Indian prisoners, including 355 fishermen and five civilians, during April, the report added.

Fifty five men were arrested for illegal fishing in Pakistan’s Territorial waters and others were detained for crossing the broader illegally