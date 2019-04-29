Latest NewsNEWSSports

HISTORY MADE; This is the First female umpire to stand in a men’s ODI

Apr 29, 2019, 01:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Australia’s Claire Polosak has marked her name in the history by becoming the forst female umpire to stand in men’s one day international. The 31 year old has asserted that she will be engaged in the final of the World Cricket League Division 2 between hosts Namibia and Oman.

“It was a special day for everyone and I wanted to do the best I can,” said Polosak. she asserted in her official twitter account.

There was a little bit of intensity out there, some anrgy-bargy between the teams but I nipped it in the bud with a quiet word.

“Everyone responded well, there were no issues with player behavior. she added.

This women umpire had already stood in 15 women’s ODI’s , that happened din November 2016 and umpired in the semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2018

