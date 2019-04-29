IPL 2019 : Rohit Sharma fined 15 percent of match fee

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has been fined 15 p.c of his match rate for hitting the stumps together with his bat after his dismissal right through their IPL match in opposition to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Expressing his frustration after being given out leg sooner than wicket, the batsman hit the stumps together with his bat at the non-striker’s finish, violating the Indian Premier League’s code of conduct at the Eden Gardens Sunday evening.

Mumbai Indians lost the high-scoring match through 34-runs, helping the hosts snap a six-match dropping streak.

Rohit admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s code of conduct and accredited the sanction.

“Mr. Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” an IPL unencumber mentioned.With MI chasing an impressive goal of 233 to win and ensure a play-offs berth, Rohit regarded in excellent touch sooner than misreading a Harry Gurney supply which hit his back leg.

While the umpire had no hesitation in ruling the batsman out, Rohit opted for DRS, which upheld the field legitimate’s determination.