Narendra Modi is the most suitable PM candidate,says BTVI-CVoter Daily Tracker

“BTVI-CVoter Satisfaction Sentimeter” measures the satisfaction level of the electorate across India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It also takes the respondent’s view on the “Most Suitable Prime Ministerial candidate”.

The latest “BTVI-CVoter” Tracker of April 26, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, says 49.53 per cent of people are satisfied with the performance of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

On the other hand, the satisfaction level with Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been reported at just 5.33 per cent.

The “BTVI-CVoter” Tracker also shows that according to 56.79% of the respondents, Modi is the most suitable PM candidate out of a list of a 10 possible candidates.

The data underlines the perception that PM Modi is miles ahead of any other aspirant for Prime Ministership. Congress president Rahul Gandhi lags far behind with an acceptability level of under 20.95 per cent.

The acceptability level of all other top politicians across the country including BSP supremo Mayawati, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in the single digits.