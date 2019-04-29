Over 1,000 Pakistani immigrants cast votes as Indian citizens: Report

As voters cast their ballots in the Lok Sabha Elections Round 4, Rewaram Bheel and Govardhan Bheel can’t hide their excitement. After all, it’s for the first time that they will be able to exercise their franchise as Indian citizens. According to an HT report, the Bheels are among 1,000 Pakistani immigrants, who are making their voice heard through ballots in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur today. “We are among the lucky ones who have got Indian citizenship. There are hundreds of others waiting to become Indian citizens,” Govardhan Bheel was quoted as saying by HT. The report says that Jodhpur administration had given Indian citizenship to 1,000 Pakistani migrants in January this year.

The migrants are one of the major poll issues in Rajasthan. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken about giving Hindu migrants citizenship during his rallies in western Rajasthan. However, the Congress had slammed the Prime Minister and blamed the BJP for using this tactic to garner votes. According to New Indian Express report, the Seemant Lok Sangathan, which raises the voice of Hindu migrants from Pakistan, said that there are some 35,000 people in Rajasthan who are in the queue for citizenship.