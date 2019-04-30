19 militants killed in airstrikes

In Afghanistan, at least 19 militants affiliated with the Taliban group have been killed and four others wounded, in a series of air strikes in the country’s western Badghis province.

The air raids were conducted late yesterday in Ab Kamari district of the province, where a joint Afghan and coalition forces bombed a militants hideout, resulting in the death of 19 fighters.

Four insurgents have also been wounded during the hours-long airstrikes, it said. Taliban militants have not commented on the incident.