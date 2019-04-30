Latest NewsInternational

19 militants killed in airstrikes

Apr 30, 2019, 11:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Afghanistan, at least 19 militants affiliated with the Taliban group have been killed and four others wounded, in a series of air strikes in the country’s western Badghis province.

The air raids were conducted late yesterday in Ab Kamari district of the province, where a joint Afghan and coalition forces bombed a militants hideout, resulting in the death of 19 fighters.

Four insurgents have also been wounded during the hours-long airstrikes, it said. Taliban militants have not commented on the incident.

Tags

Related Articles

Trump follows PM Modi’s steps for country’s development : Yogi Adityanath

Jan 19, 2018, 10:27 pm IST

Prostitution highly engaged in Kerala: Study

Apr 8, 2018, 12:36 pm IST

Meena’s Long Time Dream Has Been Fulfilled By Her Daughter!

Dec 18, 2017, 09:20 am IST
Kathua rape case- will Asfina Bano get justice?

Kathua rape case: Can it get any worse? Will Asfina get justice?

Apr 13, 2018, 02:38 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close