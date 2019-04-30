8- year -old boy run 1.5 km to complain against his father

An 8-year-old boy, Mushtak, from Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabirnagar, ran 1.5 km to report to the police that his mother was beaten by his father.

He ran to the police station and reported the whole matter to the police and the police were prompt to take the action and his father was taken into custody. He was arrested following the reports were made the child.

A senior UP Police officer Rahul Srivastav has tweeted praising the boy. He said the boy has made us learn big lessons to learn from a little child to resist and report.