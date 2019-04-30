Latest NewsIndia

8- year -old boy run 1.5 km to complain against his father

Apr 30, 2019, 10:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

An 8-year-old boy, Mushtak, from Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabirnagar, ran 1.5 km to report to the police that his mother was beaten by his father.

He ran to the police station and reported the whole matter to the police and the police were prompt to take the action and his father was taken into custody. He was arrested following the reports were made the child.

A senior UP Police officer Rahul Srivastav has tweeted praising the boy. He said the boy has made us learn big lessons to learn from a little child to resist and report.

Tags

Related Articles

Islamic State group poses threat to Russia’s World Cup

Jun 7, 2018, 08:46 pm IST

PM Modi monitored IAF airstrikes realtime on Jaish camp : Report

Feb 27, 2019, 06:05 am IST

Paintings of Hitler found in Austrian parliament

Sep 16, 2017, 01:48 am IST

Former Big Boss contestants dance to Rashke Qamar: Video

Apr 16, 2018, 07:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close