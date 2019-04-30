8-year-old runs 1.5 km to complain about his father’s wife beating habit

the story of a 8-year-old boy who ran 1.5 km to complain about his father’s wife beating habit is getting viral all over India through internet.

An 8 year old boy ran at least 1.5 kilometers to reort to police about his father who beats his wife regularly.

The boy is identified as Mushtaq is hailing from Uttar Pradesh his courage has won huge applause from the state.

A senior UP Police officer Rahul Srivastav has tweeted praising the boy. He said the boy has made us learn big lessons to learn from a little child to resist and report.

In this current scenario where people are keeping mum and not complain about the exploitation they are facing, this boy has stood an inspiration.