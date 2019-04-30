Aravind Kejriwal granted exemption in defamation case filed by BJP

The Delhi court has granted an exemption from the personal appearance to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejeriwal and the three others in a defamation case filed by the BJP leader, Rajiv Babbar.

The Magistrate has asked the AAP spokepersion Atihsi to appear before the court on June 7, the very next date fiexed for hearing.

On March 15, the court issued summons to Kejriwal and the others to appear before it on April 30.

The BJP leader asserted that the Delhi CM has Babbar has alleged that Kejriwal has not only defamed the BJP but also all the people who are associated with the party.

All the accused made accusations against BJP in a calculated manner with the sole intention to portray a negative image of BJP in relation to the voters belonging to

certain sections of society, namely, Bania, Poorvanchalis, Muslims, among others. The reputation of the complainant has been damaged beyond repair,” Babbar said.