Bizarre Incident; Car driver forced to pay fine by Police for not wearing helmet

The Facebook post of a innocent man who was driving a car with his family has now forced to pay fine for not wearing Helmet while driving a car is getting viral on Internet.

“A golden feather in the chronicle of police” he added in his Facebook post.

The victim is identified as Gopa Kumar.

He has asserted that , he was not his way to native house along his wife in a Nexon car branded by TaTa. When he reached Sasthamkotta Chavra Road the Police officals have detained him and asked to pay fine fro not wearing any helmet.