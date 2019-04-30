Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Bizarre Incident; Car driver forced to pay fine by Police for not wearing helmet

Apr 30, 2019, 07:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Facebook post of a innocent man who was driving a car with his family has now forced to pay fine for not wearing Helmet while driving a car is getting viral on Internet.

“A golden feather in the chronicle of police” he added in his Facebook post.

The victim is identified as Gopa Kumar.

He has asserted that , he was not his way to native house along his wife in a Nexon car branded by TaTa. When he reached Sasthamkotta Chavra Road the Police officals have detained him and asked to pay fine fro not wearing any helmet.

Tags

Related Articles

adult

These are the most searched adult stars on the internet in 2018

Jun 20, 2018, 08:07 pm IST

Now for profit “Pappadam” also made toxic!

May 21, 2018, 05:44 pm IST

Man allegedly groped 10-year-old girl in wheelchair at Airport

Nov 2, 2018, 06:15 am IST

US forces will continue in Iraq, says Trump

Dec 28, 2018, 10:17 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close