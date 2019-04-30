Latest NewsIndia

British citizen Row : Home Ministry sends notice to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Apr 30, 2019, 10:36 am IST
Less than a minute

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued a notice to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over complaints regarding his citizenship. The notice was issued based on a complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who has claimed that Gandhi has British citizenship. The Congress chief has been asked to respond to the notice in a fortnight.

Earlier this month, the returning officer in Amethi had postponed the scrutiny of his nomination papers after Dhruv Lal, an independent candidate, had raised objections against the details provided by Gandhi in his nomination papers. Previously, in a press conference on this issue, BJP’s GVL Narasimha Rao had said, I think it’s a matter of great surprise that the objections that have been raised regarding Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship haven’t been answered. Rahul Gandhi’s name has been shown to be listed as a British citizen in documents related to a company in the UK. Was Rahul Gandhi a British citizen?”

Tags

Related Articles

Oppo launches ‘R17 Pro’ in India : Price and Specs

Dec 4, 2018, 09:53 pm IST

CBI Files new land scam case against former Chief Minister

Jan 25, 2019, 02:49 pm IST
raped

Medical student raped by supervisor at hospital

Apr 5, 2018, 08:25 am IST

Will not allow ‘Padmaavat’ release, come what may : Karni Sena

Jan 24, 2018, 08:35 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close