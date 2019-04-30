BSP supremo Mayawati to reconsider the continuation of support to Congress on this condition

The BSP President Mayawati has warned the congress saying that if the congress does not improve their attitude , their party will reconsider the continuation of support to the

Congress government in Madhya Pradesh

“Congress is not less than the BJP in misusing the government machinery. In the Guna Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh, the BSP candidate has threatened to threaten the Congress

by threatening the Congress, but the BSP will fight it on its symbol and answer it now.

The Congress will reconsider the continuation of support to the government. ”

She expressed her opinion through her official twitter account.