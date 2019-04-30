Latest NewsNEWS

BSP supremo Mayawati to reconsider the continuation of support to Congress on this condition

Apr 30, 2019, 01:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The BSP President Mayawati has warned the congress saying that if the congress does not improve their attitude , their party will reconsider the continuation of support to the
Congress government in Madhya Pradesh

“Congress is not less than the BJP in misusing the government machinery. In the Guna Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh, the BSP candidate has threatened to threaten the Congress
by threatening the Congress, but the BSP will fight it on its symbol and answer it now.
The Congress will reconsider the continuation of support to the government. ”

She expressed her opinion through her official twitter account.

Tags

Related Articles

PMO wants HRD to introduce Sainik School model in al schools

Jul 21, 2017, 02:11 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi to take charge as Congress president today

Dec 16, 2017, 07:03 am IST

No More Stickers on Fruits say Food Safety Authority

Nov 1, 2018, 04:24 pm IST
bjp-leaders-including-pm-modi-and-amit-shah-to-observe-fast-on-april-12

BJP leaders including PM Modi and Amit Shah to observe fast on April 12

Apr 10, 2018, 06:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close