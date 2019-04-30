Latest NewsNEWSFashion

Burkini model making headlines in the world of bikini

Apr 30, 2019, 03:39 pm IST
1 minute read

 

In the history of modelling, a Muslim model wearing a hijab and Burkina has appeared for the sports illustrated annual swimsuit issue for a leading magazine recently. The model is identified as
Halima Aden haling from America.

Somali-American model Halima Aden’s rookie spread will be set in Kenya, where she was born in a refugee camp and lived until the age of seven.

“Growing up in the States, I never really felt represented because I never could flip through a
magazine and see a girl who was wearing a hijab,” Aden said in a video tweeted by the magazine.

Sports Illustrated also posted a picture of her posing lying down in shallow water, wearing a turquoise hijab, long yellow earrings and a deep blue burkini, the full-length swimsuit favoured by some Muslim women.

