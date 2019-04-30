“Did You Call Me Shibu, that’s not My Name”.Check Out What Happened between Dr. N Gopalakrishnan and Sandeepananda Giri in a Discussion

It was in a discussion held in a Malayalam news channel that an interesting moment happened between Dr. N Gopalakrishnan and Sandeepananda Giri. Although both of them are spiritual figures who speaks extensively on matters related to Hinduism, they represent different poles of political strata. Sandeepananda Giri often aligns with the left and N Gopalakrishnan is one of the biggest critics of left.

N.Gopalakrishnan, while explaining his stand on the issue of Sabarimala young women entry, said: “I don’t know what Shibu says about it”. To this, Sandeepananda Giri replied: “Was it me whom you referred to as Shibu?” “Was it a name given to me by your parents or grandparents,” he asked.

“Since you are not a child of my parents, obviously it was not my parents or grandparents who gave you that name,” replied Gopalakrishnan.

MG Radhakrishnan interfered and asked if that was not his name before he attained sainthood. To this Sandeepananda Giri did not give a clear reply.