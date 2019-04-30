Indian businessman Ness Wadia, the get 2 year jail in Japan for drugs possession

The Indian business tycoon and the owner of ‘Bombay Dyeing’ group Ness Wadia were sentenced for 2-year jail in Japan for possessing illegal drugs.

Ness Wadia, the heir of Wadia group was arrested at New Chitose Airport in the Japanese island of Hokkaido in March after customs officials recovered 25gm of cannabis from him.

A local court handed Wadia, two-year jail sentence. It is reported that the verdict is which was suspended for five years.

Wadia is the great-grandson of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. Wadia is heir to the 283-year old Wadia group. He is the owner of the Kings XI Punjab franchise of the Indian Premier League. Ness Wadia is the eldest son of chairman Nusli Wadia. The Wadia group owns Bombay Dyeing Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Britania Biscuits and Go Air. He has assets worth $7billion as per an assessment by Forbes.

This is not for the first time that Ness Wadia had a run-in with the law. The Mumbai Police had filed a charge sheet against him in February 2018 after Bollywood actor Preity Zinta filed a molestation complaint in 2014.