Man Sings a Song to Check Mic, Takes Everyone by Surprise. WATCH VIDEO

Apr 30, 2019, 12:55 pm IST
A man who was on his worksite setting up a Panthal(temporary shed for conducting programs) has shot himself to fame after he sang a song through the mic. He had taken the mic to test it, but ended up rendering a quality song- “Innisai Paadi varum…”  from the film Thullatha Manavum Thullum. It is Vijay and Simran who has acted on screen for this song.

The man had initially tried a few lines of the song and stopped it. But the onlookers encouraged him to go ahead and finish the song. He resisted his shyness and delivered the song well. Watch Video here

