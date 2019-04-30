Latest NewsSports

New Zealand Open Badminton tournament began

Apr 30, 2019, 11:33 pm IST
The New Zealand Open Badminton tournament began in Auckland. Some Qualification matches are being played today along with Mixed Doubles opening round fixtures.

Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal will be aiming to win her second title this year. She will take on China’s Wang Zhiyi in the Women’s Singles first round tomorrow. Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu is not competing in this tournament.

Parupalli Kashyap, B Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy, Subhankar Dey and Laskshya Sen will be seen in action in the Men’s section. Doubles categories will also witness the Indian participation.

