‘NGK’ trailer released; in a two-minute-long trailer the actor plays a graduate, who aspires to make it big in politics; WATCH

Apr 30, 2019, 03:03 pm IST
The long awaited Trailer of Suriya’s new Political thriller, Nandha Goplan Kumaran has arrived.
The trailer begins with a voice over of people continuusly chanting “NGK and surya waiting in opposite to a crowd in public place.

It is evident from the two-minute-long trailer that the actor plays a graduate, who aspires to make it big in politics, much like his previous role as
Michael in Mani Ratnam’s Ayutha Ezhuthu.

In the trailer we could see his mother warning him about the dirty games in politics but he overcomes all and becomes the epitome in politics

