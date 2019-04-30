Latest NewsTechnology

OPPO launches budget smart phone A1K in India

Apr 30, 2019, 01:34 pm IST
Chinese smartphone brand OPPO on Tuesday expanded its popular A series with a budget smartphone called A1K for Rs 8,490 in India.The 2GB device with 6.1-inch LCD waterdrop screen, a 32GB ROM, a 4,000mAh battery, will be available for sale on Amazon Flipkart, Snapdeal, Tata CLiQ, PayTM Mall and all offline stores, the company said in a statement.

“The device offers market-leading specifications by pushing the boundaries of smartphone design, providing long battery life with a waterdrop screen to deliver seamless and powerful performance, which ensures the best experiences to Indian smartphone users,” said Charles Wong, CEO OPPO India and President South Asia.

The OPPO A1K is built with MediaTek 6762 CPU, supporting up to 17 hours of daily usage. It has an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.OPPO A1K is equipped with ColorOS 6.0, the company’s latest update to its intuitive operation system.

