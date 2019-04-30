Raheem Sterling wins the FWA footballer of the year award

English footballer Raheem Sterling has been named the 2019 footballer of the year by the Football Writers’ Association (FWA). The Manchester City and England forward topped the poll of the 400-strong FWA membership as a clear winner, with 62% of the votes.

It was more than 100 votes ahead of Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk. Hours earlier, Sterling lost out to Van Dijk in the race for the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) award, but was announced PFA young player of the year.